Nigeria: Borno Introduces Measures to Safeguard IDPs

24 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Borno State Government monday lockdown all internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state to check against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Under the latest directive, there is an imposition of a four-week ban on visitors to all IDPs camps in the state, and it is one of the state's strategies to contain the outbreak of the virus in the state.

The state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum had last week appointed the state's deputy governor, Umar Kadafur to chair a high-powered multi-stakeholder response team for the epidemic.

