Nigeria: Niger Records Seven Suspected Cases of Coronavirus

Niger State has recorded its first suspected cases of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Maku Sidi, disclosed in Minna Tuesday evening.

Sidi said the seven suspected cases are now on self isolation.

He told newsmen that one of the cases came from the United States of America and had contact with some people.

The commissioner, who declined to disclose the identities of the suspected cases, said one of them was in Suleja town, while another was traced to Gwada.

He said the government is monitoring the conditions of all the cases and will make their information public as things unfold.

Sidi also said the government is investigating the case of a student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, who claimed he has tested positive to the coronavirus disease, adding that the information given has taken officials to Gwada where the student is believed to be staying.

The commissioner pleaded with the public against stigmatising the cases already discovered, saying it would discourage people from personally owning up and therefore lead to the spread of the disease.

Sidi disclosed that a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has been set up, pointing out that a budget of N100 million has been approved for the committee.