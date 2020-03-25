Rwanda: Rubavu Church Donates Rwf1.2 Million to the Vulnerable

25 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Members of Gisenyi Bridge Church of the Nazarene have raised Rwf1.2 million to support the most vulnerable members of the society during the partial lockdown the country is undergoing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Rubavu based church used the cash to buy two tons of maize, two tons of beans and 40 boxes of soap, which will benefit at least 350 households mainly informal cross border traders who are out of business due to the lockdown.

Informal cross border traders, which are dominated by women, are some of the most hit business operators by the pandemic after Rwanda announced the restriction of movement across its borders with neighbouring countries.

Rev. Simon Pierre Rwarambi, the Church Leader, said they had been inspired by the government's call to help the most severely vulnerable members of society to cope with the economic consequences of COVID-19.

"We conducted a meeting via WhatsApp on Sunday and resolved that everyone should contribute according to their ability," Rwarambi

After raising the money, electronically, the church then asked Rubavu District officials to identify the beneficiaries, Rwarambi said.

Rubavu District Mayor, Gilbert Habyarimana, welcomed the development saying it significantly contributed towards the vulnerable residents.

The mayor assured that the collected donations will be handed over to the beneficiaries as soon as possible.

It comes at the time the calls to show greater solidarity with each other have gained momentum.

Speaking on the national Radio and Television on Sunday, the Local Government Minister, Prof Anastase Shyaka, appealed for joint efforts towards supporting the most vulnerable members of the society affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

