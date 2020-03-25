Kenya: NOC-K, Federations Back Olympics Postponement

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), Athletics Kenya (AK) and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have welcomed the move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to next year.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo, held a conference call on Tuesday where they agreed that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than the summer of 2021.

They said in a joint statement that this was in view to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community against the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Summer Games were due July 24 to August 7 in Tokyo with the exception of the men and women's marathons which were to be staged in Sapporo owing to the adverse weather in the Japanese capital.

"We are happy since it looks like the coronavirus will not have been contained before July. The lives of not only the athletes but spectators and the hosts should come first," said NOC-K president Paul Tergat. "I also had a telephone conversation with Bach this morning and he told me of the changes."

CRIPPLED SPORT

Tergat noted that the lockdown that has been occasioned by the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world has forced athletes to stop training, thus crippling every aspect of sport.

"We don't expect the athletes to be in good shape by July this year even though a lot had been spend with hotels being booked and tickets going on sale. The biggest players here is the lives of the athletes and that transcends any event," said Tergat. "Athletes will now have equal opportunities."

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku noted that only 47 percent of the expected 11,000 athletes for the Tokyo Games had qualified hence still a long way to go. "There were fears but the postponement gives them (athletes and teams that had not qualified) time to prepare alongside those who had already qualified," said Mutuku. "It's a blessing in disguise for both."

However, Mutuku advised the athletes to keep safe since the coronavirus is unforgiving.

Mutuku explained that they will also talk to their kit providers Nike if there are possibilities of making changes to Team Kenya kit that had already been designed. "These are details to consider and we shall inquire how far they have gone in the manufacturing of the new kit."

NOC-K were due to unveil the new kit locally in April after the launch by Nike in New York City in February. The kit design caused a major uproar with Kenyans slamming the designers.

AK President Jackson Tuwei said that they now know what to do after the move by IOC and Japan gave a clear direction and way forward. "Nobody knows what will happen and how long the challenge posed by the coronavirus will take to be resolved," Tuwei said. "It wasn't good to continue keeping athletes in a dilemma on what next."

Tuwei said he hoped that the situation will be contained as soon as possible.

KVF president Waithaka Kioni, who is also the Team Kenya Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Games, expressed relief but said the qualifiers that were hit by lack of quorum owing to the coronavirus fears ought to be staged again.

Kioi singled out the women's Beach Volleyball Qualifiers in Nigeria where only the hosts Nigeria and Zambia attended. "We have already written to FIVB calling for the qualifiers to be held afresh," said Kioni.