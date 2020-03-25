Kenya: Sports CS Amina Hints at Postponement of Major Events

Kenya is set to postpone the World Athletics Tour and World Under-20 Championships the country was to host this year as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed disclosed on Tuesday said that they will make the decision on Wednesday after consultations with World Athletics officials.

At the same time, Amina said they are in consultation with World Rally Championships on the steps to undertake concerning this year's Safari Rally.

Kenya is scheduled to hold the first leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour on May 2 while the world junior event is due July 7-12 all at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

RALLY RETURNS

The Safari Rally, which is back in the WRC Series after 17 years, is slatted from July 16-19.

"We shall make amendments to the dates of the continental tour and world under-20 either tonight or tomorrow morning based on the suggestions from World Athletics," said Amina during a press conference at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Amina also welcomed the decision of the government of Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to 2021.

"The Government of Kenya understands that this decision was in no way easy and that it has taken into consideration the highest regard for the values and ideals of Olympism, the welfare of current or aspiring Olympians and the well-being of the human race," said Amina.

Amina was flanked by Principal Secretary for Sports Joe Okudo, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei and World Under-20 Championships chief executive officer Mike Rabar.

"We especially single out their (Kenyan athletes) solidarity to educate communities on safety measures to combat Covid-19, a clear testament to their unwavering patriotism and admirable brotherhood," explained Amina.

Amina directed all the committees set to foresee the Olympics, Continental Tour and World Under-20 Championships to continue with their work to ensure that the country is ready when the new dates for the events are announced.