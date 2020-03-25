Kenya: Nairobi's World Athletics Under-20 Championships Postponed

World Athletics, the Government of Kenya and Athletics Kenya have reached an agreement to postpone the World Athletics Under-20 Championships planned for July 7-12 this year, due to the ongoing challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from World Athletics said the current global situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are restricting international travel, invoking necessary quarantine measures and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings.

"We had to consider the health and well-being of athletes, officials and spectators in making this call. We recognise the immense preparations that have gone into the event and wanted to give certainty to the athletes as early as possible as we collectively come to terms with the global impact and threats associated with COVID-19," said the statement.

The statement explained that the advice from their medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed without delay.

"We are working together to identify a mutually appropriate alternative date convenient for the Government of Kenya and elite competitors," said the statement.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed had on Tuesday indicated that they are in consultation with World Athletics and will set up the new dates that would be communicated the following day.

World Athletics thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration for their support in planning this event.

World Athletics added the the Local Organising Committee will continue with the preparations as they engage on new dates which we hope to announce in the coming weeks.

The World Under-20 Championships is among others events that have been postponed this year because of the threat posed by the Coronavirus.

They include the World Half Marathon that was due March 29 and the opening leg of the Diamond League on April 17, London Marathon on April 26, Boston Marathon and Paris Marathon among others.