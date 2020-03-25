Sudan: New Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and official spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has confirmed that a new case of coronavirus (Covid-19) infection has been identified in Khartoum. The infected person is a Sudanese citizen who travelled from an Arab country.

In a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) after the cabinet session today, Saleh said that the person, who entered the country on March 21, is currently in health isolation.

He said that this case was reported from within the patient's family, which is a positive thing, as those who had contact with him were isolated and the Arab country from which he came was notified. Saleh indicating that there is cooperation between Sudan and many countries within the framework of exchanging health information on coronavirus.

Minister of Heath

In its regular meeting today, chaired by Prime Minster Abdullah Hamdok, Sudan's Council of Ministers was briefed by the Federal Health Minister Akram El Tom on the latest health developments in the country and combating of the coronavirus.

Minister Saleh noted in press statements that the health minister presented a comprehensive report on the health situation in the country, commending role of all the state's organs and their cooperation with the ministry in dealing with the epidemic by increasing the health isolation centres, completion of some requirements, and providing health and medical equipment.

He pointed out that the ministry has received, yesterday, a package of aid offered by the a Chinese businessman to African countries to help in dealing with the corona virus epidemic, saying that the Ministry of Health has developed a plan to distribute these aids to the states, especially the states that have crossings.

Saleh indicated that there are three cases of Sudanese infected with coronavirus outside the country, including two in the United Arab Emirates and one in Saudi Arabia, stressing the follow-up of these cases by the relevant authorities and organs, explaining that the three cases are provided with good medical care.

At its meeting today in the emergency hall headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry and Chairman of the Committee Sarah Abdel Azim and the presence of the concerned departments of the Federal Ministry of Health and partners, the Technical Committee for Combating Epidemics in the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed that the a new coronavirus case was a Sudanese man in his thirties, who arrived in Khartoum from an Arab country on Saturday 21 March.

The latest case bringing the total positive cases in the country to three, including one fatality, after a man in his 50s died in the capital Khartoum on March 12. According to a press statement by the Federal Ministry of Health, the dead man visited the United Arab Emirates during the first week of March.

Dusk-to-dawn curfew

A dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8 pm to 6 am came into effect across Sudan at 8pm this evening until further notice. The National Security and Defence Council announced the decision following its meeting yesterday.

The new precautions against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic also include a shut-down of public transport to limit travel. All bus traffic will have to stop at 6 pm on Thursday.

