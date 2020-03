Sudan's minister of defence, Lt Gen Jamal Edeen Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, according to a report by the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) early Wednesday.

Omar was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed struggle movements in Juba.

He was appointed as minister of defence last September within the first government since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in April. He was a member of the Transitional Military Council that took over from Bashir.