Zimbabwe: Zim Receives Covid-19 Medical Kits

25 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rudo Muchedzi

The first batch of Covid-19 medical kits donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has arrived in the capital.

The consignment of medical supplies is part of Zimbabwe's share of the 1,1 million testing kits, six million masks and 60 000 hazmat suits and face shields that Mr Ma pledged to donate to all African countries.

The entire consignment was delivered to Ethiopia, which is taking the lead in managing the logistics and distribution to the rest of the continent.

Each African country will receive the same consignment as Zimbabwe.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana received the kits.

The donation will be handed over to Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.

Dr Musabayana thanked Mr Ma and Ethiopia saying the medical supplies had come at a critical time.

"According to the list, these are millions of dollars worth of testing kits and will go a long way in protecting the citizens of Zimbabwe.

"We are going to handover the donation to the Minister of Health and Child Care, which will distribute to people and we would push that to happen soon. This is a global challenge and we have realised the need for cooperation and collaboration," he said.

Counsellor of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mr Golija Siba Korra, who represented the Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Addisu Gebreigzabhier, said the initiative was meant to ensure safety of Zimbabweans.

"The medical supplies delivered to Zimbabwe include testing kits, face masks and other necessary equipment to assist efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

Mr Korra said the urgent initiative was necessary to pro-actively ensure the health of Zimbabweans in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

