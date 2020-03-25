Angola: Businessman Denounces Illegal Transfer At Millennium Bank

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The businessman António de Lemos accused this Tuesday the Millennium Atlantic bank of allowing illegal electronic money transfer from his bank account harming him in the amount of five million Kwanzas.

The chairperson of the Huíla Businesspeople Association (AAPCIL) stressed that he verified an irregular movement on his account two months ago. The official stated that according to his bank statement the operation happened on 20 February this year. António Lemos advanced that on the same day he presented his concern to the bank, the Criminal Investigation Police and the Angola National Bank (BNA) after two days having received the feedback from the bank institution stressing that his complain was wrong because he had been a victim of phishing (hacking the account via cyber means). However, considering how serious the situation as it calls into question the banks credibility and reliability, he said that in one was used the transfer means and in computer payments for bank operations. Contacted by ANGOP, the regional head of the private and business area of Banco Millennium Atlântico, stated that this matter is not within his competence to talk about the issue forwarding any and all information to the central management of the bank in Luanda.

