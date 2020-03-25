Angola: Covid-19 - State Minister Discusses Prevention With UN Agencies

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The State Minister for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, discussed, this Tuesday, in Luanda, with resident representatives of the United Nations Agencies, issues related to the prevention plan against COVID-19.

During a video conference with the resident coordinator of the UN agencies in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, the support recommended to help the Angolan Government in the fight against the pandemic was also addressed.

UN agencies stressed the need to expand the screening of infection among the most susceptible population, the urgency to reinforce measures to prevent and contain the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the national territory, training and protection of front line workers (health professionals in particular).

The agencies of the United Nations System have proposed to work with the respective sectors of the Government to reschedule technical and financial cooperation and help mobilize additional resources for Angola, in order to better address the priority problems.

