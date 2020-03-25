Sierra Leone: Govt Declares Emergency Despite Not Recording COVID-19 Cases

24 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio on Tuesday declared a state of public emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic despite not recording any cases.

He said the move is meant to enable the government to appropriately respond to the pandemic, noting that it would allow it to prevent, protect, and curtail entry of the virus into the country.

While Sierra Leone has not confirmed any case of the viral disease, its neighbours Guinea and Liberia have.

"The rapid global spread of coronavirus poses immense risk to human beings that can lead to major loss of life and can cause socio-economic disruption in Sierra Leone. This situation requires effective measures," he said in a televised address on Tuesday.

The state of emergency, which takes effect immediately, is to last for 12 months, he added.

Parliament is debating a Bill to approve the declaration as required by the Constitution.

Over the weekend a ban on all international flights into the country came into effect. The focus for government now, say officials, is at border entry points.

As of Monday, Liberia has recorded three cases of the viral disease while Guinea had four cases.

The military has been deployed at border areas in line with an earlier declaration by the president.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.