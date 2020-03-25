Mauritius: Covid-19 - PM Announces Complete Lockdown of All Supermarkets, Shops and Bakeries Till 31 March 2020

24 March 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Following the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which now stands at forty-two and two death cases, an essential measure, that is the complete lockdown of all supermarkets, shops and bakeries till 31 March 2020, has been applied with the objective to protect citizens as several cases of non-respect of the curfew has been noted.

This was announced in a televised address to the nation, tonight, by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister noted that despite the curfew order in force since yesterday, Monday 23 March 2020 at 20 00hrs local, many individuals are not respecting the laws as regards the national confinement, thus the need to implement this complete lockdown.

Mr Jugnauth recalled that this measure is being taken so as to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 across Mauritius and to make citizens respect the national confinement protocol. He urged the population to stay at home as the country is dangerously vulnerable presently, cautioning that this is the only way that the highly contagious virus will be contained.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the main role of the Mauritius Police Force in this situation is to help the population and that this can only be achieved mutually. Therefore, the collaboration and support of each and every one in these difficult moments is essential, he added.

He also pointed out that the same chloroquine treatment that is being administered worldwide is being given to the patients of Covid-19 in Mauritius and the Government is ensuring that appropriate treatment and adequate medicines are available.

Additionally Mr Jugnauth reassured the population that Government is closely monitoring the situation and meetings are being held on a daily basis in relation to the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

