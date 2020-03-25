South Africa: Coronavirus - Muslim Body Donates R1 Million to Assist Govt's Solidarity Fund

24 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Muslim Community of South Africa has donated R1 million to assist government's Solidarity Fund achieve its goals to help the poor and vulnerable during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The body has also pledged support in the form of their own human resources and civil society organisations.

"We have immediately expended R1m in aid spending and in-kind resources to assist with the immediate priorities as announced by the president," the organisation - which is made up of numerous social welfare, emergency relief and civil society organisations - said in a statement on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the creation of the fund in his address to the nation on Monday. It forms part of strict measures taken to combat Covid-19 in South Africa.

Fund

The fund aims to support those whose lives have been disrupted and to combat the virus.

The community said the R1 million donation was already in the process of being expended in poor and vulnerable communities. It will release expenditure reports on a weekly basis.

A South African Muslim Covid-19 response team has also been created to provide support mechanism during this period.

Two of South Africa's wealthiest families, the Ruperts and Oppenheimers, have pledged R1 billion each to the Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses and workers during the lockdown, Ramaphosa said on Monday.

