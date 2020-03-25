Rwanda Coronavirus Cases Double to 36

Photo: United States Centers for Disease Control
(file photo).
24 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda on Monday recorded 17 new coronavirus cases raising the total to 36, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the new cases include nine travellers from UAE, three from Kenya, two from USA, one from Qatar, one from India and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.

"All travellers entered isolation between 17-20 March in designated locations and were tested. All patients are under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management," the Ministry announced.

The figure is the highest increase reported in the country and in the East African Community, where all except South Sudan and Burundi have reported coronavirus infections.

The pandemic has forced Kigali to impose draconian regulations that have put human activities at a standstill including air travel.

Private transportation and pedestrian movement are all prohibited across the country except for essential services and to buy food.

Police has warned that it will arrest or fine anyone caught making unnecessary movement as people are required to stay at their homes during this period, for at least two weeks.

"Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted," the Ministry of Health added.

As of Monday, there was limited movement of people in Kigali city centre as it was placed under a lockdown. Bus parks and markets are closed except for food stalls.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.