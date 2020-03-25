Angola: Kangamba Re-Elected Kabuscorp Chairperson

Luanda — With 79 of the 80 votes foreseen, businessman Bento Kangamba was reelected this Monday to the post of chairperson of Kabuscorp Sport Clube do Palanca, for a four-year term (2020/2024).

The act, which took place at the club's headquarters in Luanda, had only one list, including the election of vice chaiperson Raul Mendonça and José Jacinto Manuel, former referee Marximinada Bernardo (general secretary), Fernando Republicano ( Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Hernani Chova (Chairman of the Disciplinary Board).

Kabuscorp Sport Clube do Palanca was founded 26 years ago (1994), in Luanda.

They debuted in the National Football Championship of the first division "Girabola" in 2008, and five years later they won the competition.

The club was removed from the top league of national football in the 2018/2019 season for breach of contracts with former Brazilian player Rivaldo and with DRC Tresor Mputu Mabi.

Both athletes appealed to FIFA and under the latter's guidance the Angolan Football Federation relegated it to the second division.