The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed two more new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the country's total to 46.

One is in Lagos and the other in Osun.

"Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days," it said.

"As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death," it said.