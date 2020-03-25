Malawi: Government Concerned With Unqualified Personnel in Covid-19 Sensitisation Meetings.

PRESS STATEMENT

24th March, 2020

GOVERNMENT CONCERNED WITH UNQUALIFIED PERSONNEL IN COVID-19 SENSITISATION MEETINGS.

Government would like to remind all Malawians that success in the fight against COVID-19 is, to a reasonable extent, dependent on development and dissemination of correct information.

In this regard, Government, through Ministerial Committee chaired by the Ministry of Health, has been orienting health workers and journalists in the management of COVID-19 to ensure effective preventive and treatment strategies are developed and disseminated.

This week, there is an orientation of traditional leaders, district commissioners and district health officers in the management of COVID-19 organized by the Malawi Government in conjunction with UNICEF.

It is inappropriate, therefore, for groups such as UTM and MCP to involve themselves in coronavirus message development and dissemination without any orientation by the Ministry of Health.

Incorrect information is a setback to the fight against coronavirus. In addition, even correct information developed and disseminated wrongly, is a danger as well.

Government would like to ask UTM and MCP to cancel their coronavirus sensitization tours and allow the Ministry of Health officials to take lead.

The UTM, MCP and indeed any other political party, must never use coronavirus for political gains. People's lives are at risk and, for once, let parties leave politics aside and think Malawi first.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Government would like to urge all political parties in the country considering involving themselves in the fight against Covid-19 to contact the Ministry of Health for guidance.

Government expects UTM, MCP and indeed any other party with similar ideas to adhere to this call by seeking guidance from Ministry of Health.

Malawians are reminded that Covid-19 is a serious and devasting pandemic which has affected the whole world. The law enforcement agencies will, therefore, deal with anyone who will disregard the orders as outlined by His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in his national address on COVID-19 last week.

Finally, Government expects that every Malawian will act responsibly in managing this pandemic even though the country has not yet registered any case.

Mark Botomani, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY<