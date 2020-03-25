Malawi: MEC Sets July 2 for Fresh Presidential Polls

Pic. by MANA

Blantyre, March 23, 2020Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set July 2, 2020 as the date for fresh presidential elections, which is the 149th day of the 150 days as per Constitutional Court ruling delivered on February 3, this year.

MEC made the announcement during the launch of 2020 fresh Presidential Elections on Monday at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

MEC chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah said MEC is ready and very confident to handle the electoral process amid protests by opposition political party leaders on its competence in handling polls.

"We will work on restoring public trust by adhering to what the court ruled and mandated us to do during these coming fresh elections such as having district tally centres and not at constituency level," said Ansah.

Among other things that MEC highlighted during the launch are dates set for registration which will begin from April 4 to June 7, 2020 and will take place for a period of 14 days in each region.

Ansah said for those who lost their registration cards, they will be required to go to centres where they registered for the 2019 Tripartite Elections and collect a duplicate of the card while those who wish to register for the first time will be required to bring forth their National Identity cards.

"For the sake of transparency, every party will have the right to monitor the elections through designated representatives whose names shall be submitted to the commission in writing by June 22," she added.

Ansah said nomination of presidential candidate submission shall take place on April 23 to 24 in Blantyre.

According to Ansah, MEC has set aside K34 billion to be used during the whole electoral process. However, she said the figure is subject to swell due to the corona virus outbreak.

Ansah said the corona virus has not spared them and that they are equally concerned; hence, it shall take precautionary measures in preventing the spread of the virus.

"We shall provide face masks, water and sanitizer throughout the electoral process," she added.