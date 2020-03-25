Zimbabwe: $36 000 Fine, One Year in Prison for Defying Coronavirus Rules

25 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

The government has set new steep fines and jail sentences for people found guilty of flouting newly gazetted Statutory Instruments (SIs), which seek to control the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the new laws, a person found to have violated the SIs will be liable to a fine of up to $36 000 or one year in jail, or both. The two SIs came into force with immediate effect.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday gazetted the Civil Protection (Declaration of State of Disaster: Rural and Urban Areas of Zimbabwe) (COVID-19) Notice, which allows civil protection authorities special powers to respond to a declared state of disaster.

On the same day, the Minister of Health, Obadiah Moyo gazetted the Public Health (COVID-19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment Regulations, 2020.

The declaration allows the minister to invoke the special regulation-making powers conferred on him by the Public Health Act.

The scope of the regulations include prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people and compulsory testing, detention to contain the coronavirus.

However, according to legal think-tank, Veritas, anyone found to be in violation any of these regulations risks paying a fine of $36 000, one year in prison, or both.

"There are steep maximum penalties on conviction of breaches of the regulations or orders issued under them: a fine not exceeding level 12 [ZW $36 000] or one year's imprisonment or both," said Veritas.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.