South Africa: Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases Hit 709

Photo: Pete Linforth/Pixabay
Handwashing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
25 March 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — South Africa now has 709 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on SABC Morning Live today.

On March 24 (yesterday) the confirmed case were at 554 confirmed coronavirus cases announced yesterday, 24 March.

A Free State church is at the centre of at least 50 new positive coronavirus cases, Mkhize said.

The health minister urged South Africans not to move around during the Easter weekend, saying that everyone  must stay in the same place during the 21-day national lockdown.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.