South Africa: Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases Hit 709

Handwashing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

Cape Town — South Africa now has 709 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on SABC Morning Live today.

On March 24 (yesterday) the confirmed case were at 554 confirmed coronavirus cases announced yesterday, 24 March.

A Free State church is at the centre of at least 50 new positive coronavirus cases, Mkhize said.

The health minister urged South Africans not to move around during the Easter weekend, saying that everyone must stay in the same place during the 21-day national lockdown.