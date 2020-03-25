Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases of Coronavirus, 1 in Lagos, 1 in Osun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed, early Wednesday two new of coronavirus in Lagos and Osun states.

Both cases, according to a tweet from NCDC, are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days.

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

"Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

"For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 30 FCT- 8 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Total: 46 confirmed cases," NCDC tweet via its verified Twitter handle.

Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/1NLKTFG7LF

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Currently;

Lagos- 30

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Total: 46 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

Vanguard