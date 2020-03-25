Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases of Coronavirus, 1 in Lagos, 1 in Osun

Photo: QueenestherIroanusi/PremiumTimes
National Assembly.
25 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed, early Wednesday two new of coronavirus in Lagos and Osun states.

Both cases, according to a tweet from NCDC, are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days.

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

"Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

"For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 30 FCT- 8 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Total: 46 confirmed cases," NCDC tweet via its verified Twitter handle.

Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/1NLKTFG7LF

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Currently;

Lagos- 30

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Total: 46 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.