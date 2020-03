Credo Mutwa's latest known work was an adaptation of his book Indaba, My Children with lettering by Mark McKeown and iIllustrations by Andre Human.

Cape Town — Traditional healer Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa has died, according to reports on SABC News.

The Credo Mutwa Foundation confirmed the passing of the 98-year-old.

Credo lived with his wife, Virginia, in Kuruman where they ran a hospice clinic.

Mutwa, born on July 21, was a Zulu sangoma, and known as an author of books about African mythology, traditional Zulu folklore, extraterrestrial encounters and his personal life.