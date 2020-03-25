Zimbabwe: Broadcaster Dies of Coronavirus

A well-known 30-year-old television journalist is the first person to die of the coronavirus in Zimbabwe. Zororo Makamba began showing symptoms similar to those of the virus after returning from a trip to New York.

Health authorities say he was hospitalized in early March. Zimbabwean officials are now trying to identify people who encountered Makambaas. Makambaas and another person tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Health authorities say the other person with the virus is in self-isolation and they are closely watching several people who encountered her. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking steps to slow an outbreak of the virus, banning border entry except for citizens or supplies coming into the country. Mnangagwa also is closing bars and nightclubs and banning gatherings of more than 50 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus.