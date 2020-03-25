Africa: Mixed Feelings About Tokyo 2020 Postponement

analysis

Olympic dreams are a scarce commodity at the best of times. Winning a medal at the global showpiece is elusive because it requires an athlete to peak in a 17-day period once every four years. The margin for error in planning, training and sacrifice needed for everything to come together in such a small window of opportunity to claim sport's highest honour is minuscule.

For 70 years athletes could set a clock that once every 48 months, they could have their tilt at glory and everlasting recognition - until now.

Something unimaginably small, something unseen, silent and deadly did what only Hitler's tanks rolling into Poland in 1939 and the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in 1914 have done before - led to the postponement of the Summer Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020, or officially, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, will not happen in 2020. Covid-19, a vicious derivative of the coronaviridae family of viruses, has done what the Cold War, the Vietnam, Gulf and a multitude of other wars and disasters could not. It has forced the Olympic Games into retreat. The 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were on Tuesday postponed to an as yet undetermined...