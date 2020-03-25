Ghana: CBG Begins Moneygram Service

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has partnered MoneyGram for its money transfer services to provide reliable, fast and convenient ways to receive funds from abroad.

The partnership enables customers to receive remittances from the over 300,000 MoneyGram locations around the world at the 114 CBG branches in Ghana.

Speaking on the motive behind the partnership, Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo said the decision to offer MoneyGram services is a key initiative to increase access to remittance services for CBG bank customers and the general public.

"MoneyGram is amongst the most reputable remittance services globally, and our ability to attract and sign on this brand is another testament of our growth and our determination to offer quality to our customers and the general public. CBG as a full MoneyGram partner agent will ensure both customers and the general public receive their 'AbrokyireSika' (funds from Abroad) in a smart way - be it payment for a child in school, medical payment, or business purchases across the world," he said.

"We wish to assure MoneyGram that we are the right partner in this market and aim to be your top partner in Ghana," Mr Addo added.

For his part, MoneyGram's Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa, Patrick Appiah, commended CBG for adding MoneyGram to its tall list of productsto give customers a simple, secure and differentiated banking experience.

"MoneyGram is proud to be able to fulfil this partnership today with CBG. CBG is noted for superior customer service and operational excellence. We are confident this will see CBG attract a significant portion of the $2billion remittance inflows into Ghana. We at MoneyGram will continue to provide affordable convenience to Ghanaians abroad so they do not have to rely on unreliable informal channels to transmit funds to Ghana," he said