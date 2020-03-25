Ghana: Equip Health Workers to Fight COVID-19 - Hetag

Tamale — Health Tutors Association of Ghana (HeTAG) has appealed to the government to take steps to build the capacity of health workers to equip them to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

They have also urged the government to strengthen community engagement and health promotional activities within communities.

A statement signed and issued to the press by the national president, Simon Agongo Azure and the general secretary, Samuel Bimpong, expressed gratitude to the government for taking proactive measures to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

The statement, however, called for more community engagement.

They commended other government agencies for the commitment exhibited so far in the fight against the spread of the disease.

The statement advised the public to obey all directives by the President and that of the Ghana Health Service to safeguard themselves against the disease.

"The association also recommends that the precautionary measures be strictly and rigorously pursued by all health tutors in their daily endeavours in their respective colleges," the statement advised.

They said it was incumbent on all health tutors to comply with the President's directives and take precautionary steps without fail.

The statement advocated that the final year students who are expected to stay on campus should be divided to at least 25 students for a class in line with the prescribed social distancing protocols.

They added that schools should put in place measures to promote hand washing and use of sanitisers.

The statement entreated all especially final year students to take personal hygiene seriously.

HeTAG urged its members to be professional in discharging their duties using the Ghana Health Service guidelines.

They also called on Ghanaians to stay calm as health personnel work towards preventing the spread of the disease.