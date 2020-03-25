Egypt: Over 30 Killed in Egypt Floods

24 March 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Moola

Cairo — FLOODS have left more than 30 people dead in Egypt. Among those killed are children.

In addition, 20 people were seriously injured while trying to escape the downpours.

People also lost their lives due to various causes such as electric shock and fall of shelters and other structures.

The North African country has been under aggressive attack by heavy rainfall since last Tuesday. Floods have caused flooding in multiple populated areas, causing massive property damages.

More than 1 000 houses were totally or partially demolished by the wild effect of the strong force of water.

In addition, extensive areas of agricultural land were destroyed by the effect of the downpours.

Means of livelihood and income were negatively impacted.

An estimation of 100 000 people are gravely affected.

They have lost houses, lack medical attention and material goods.

Moreover, the floods have destroyed vast areas of agricultural land.

"This means that too many farmers have lost their source of income," the non-governmental ACT Alliance stated.

Egypt is prone to floods.

In October last year, three people were killed after flash flooding across parts of the capital, Cairo.

The city's poor drainage systems are blamed for the sporadic flooding.

