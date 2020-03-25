Zimbabwe: Supreme Court Postpones Indefinitely Ousted Bulawayo Deputy Mayor's Appeal

THE Supreme Court has postponed indefinitely the case of ousted Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami in which he was appealing against his dismissal as councillor by the High Court last year.

The matter was at first postponed indefinitely last November by Supreme Court judges Rita Makarau sitting with Bharat Patel and Nicholas Mathonsi who were on circuit in Bulawayo.

On Tuesday, the matter was again postponed indefinitely after Kambarami's lawyer Samp Mlaudzi failed to turn up for the matter as he was reportedly sick.

Journalists and members of the public were barred from attending the trial as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are not allowing anybody who is not a court official to be in the court. Please go outside. You will hear the outcome of the cases tried here from the respective lawyers," said one court official manning the court entrance.

Although Kambarami's lawyers could not be reached for comment, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swethern Chiroodza confirmed the development.

"I have just spoken to Kambarami. The Supreme Court has again postponed his case indefinitely," said Chiroodza in an interview with New Zimbabwe.com.

Kambarami has appealed to the Supreme Court against Hugh Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa's ruling last year where he declaring the MDC politician's election in 2018 as Ward 3 councillor as null and void.

Justice Mabhikwa found Kambarami guilty of contravening the Electoral Act following his conviction on an offence of theft at the Bulawayo Magistrates' Courts.