Zimbabwe: ZCTU Calls for National Lockdown Amid Job Cut Fears

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has appealed to the government to activate a national lockdown amid fears of salary and job cuts with employers citing poor business.

In a statement, ZCTU general secretary, Japhet Moyo also criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for not doing enough in dealing with the pandemic.

"We believe that the measures put in place are not enough and the government must take the next decisive act of shutting down the country," he said.

Moyo said in neighbouring South Africa, the government had decided to lockdown the country despite comprehensive measures put in place to break the cycle of infection.

"The government should decisively walk the talk and be seen to be leading the nation unlike now where individuals, households and enterprises are choosing to maintain the business as usual stance," he said.

Meanwhile, many workers risk losing jobs and enduring salary cuts due to reduced business activity resulting from the coronavirus which has seen companies closing shop or operating at a reduced scale.