Cameroon: March 22 Legislative Re-Run - Electoral Process Follows Normal Procedure

Vote counting operations will be conducted normally and the subsequent proclamation of the results by the Constitutional Council.

The standard electoral process as stipulated in the Electoral Code will be respected for the just organised partial legislative election in the North West and South West Regions of the country. This includes the process of vote counting, filling of petitions, public hearing and ruling on petitions, and the publication of results. At the close of polls, the Electoral Code in its Section 109 says vote counting and tallying shall take place in each polling station immediately in the presence of those who so desire. With the counting exercise having already taken place at the end of the voting exercise on March 22, 2020, a report will thus be forwarded within 48 hours to the Divisional Supervisory Commission as highlighted in Section 115(4) of the Code. At the end of their work, their reports on the 11 constituencies in which the by-election took place would be sent to the National Commission for the Final Counting of Votes, which would in turn forward the report of their proceedings to the Constitutional Council for the proclamation of the final results. This is because, Section 168 (1) of the Electoral Code places the Constitutional Council as the competent body that shall ensure the regularity of the election of Members of Parliament, and shall proclaim the results of the election. Electoral disputes shall equally follow the legal procedure and shall be ruled on by the Constitutional Council. "The Constitutional Council shall rule on all petitions filled by any candidate, any political party which took part in the election or any person serving as a representative of the Administration for the election, requesting the total or partial cancellation of election operations," reads Section 132 (2). Meanwhile, Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji and the Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse in separate press briefings at the close of polls called for the spirit of patriotism and responsibility by all stakeholders of the electoral process. Till the proclamation of results by the Constitutional Council, every stage of the electoral process will be respected as stipulated by the law.