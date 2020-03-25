South Africa: Lions Announce Signing of Proteas Speedster

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Lions on Wednesday announced the signing of Proteas speedster Lutho Sipamla .

The 21-year-old joins the Johannesburg-based franchise from Eastern Cape outfit, the Warriors.

The fast bowler has been a regular figure in the national side during the 2019/2020 summer inbound tours of England and Australia, having most recently featured in the ODI series whitewash over Australia.

He boasts four ODIs and five T20Is for the Proteas.

Sipamla rose to national prominence in 2018 following his rookie selection by the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League's inaugural edition player draft.

He gained praise for his consistent performances and his ability to bowl at speeds of up to 145 km/h. He finished the tournament as the third highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 10 matches.

"I would like to take this opportunity and show my full gratitude and thanks towards the Warriors franchise and Eastern Province cricket. These past few years have been nothing but great and would like to thank all for a solid foundation, support and your constant backing shown towards my career thus far. And to the Lions family, thank you for welcoming me and opening your family doors. I'm truly grateful and looking forward to the future that lies ahead and a possible great season," Sipamla said via a press statement.

