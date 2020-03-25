Zimbabwe: Newly Licensed Driver Kills Two Minor Boys

25 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Two minors, aged 11 and 12 years, died on the spot Monday after being knocked down by a newly licensed driver in Riddleridge Park suburb in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

According to the police, the motorist lost control of his vehicle resulting in him knocking down the two minors and killing them on the spot Monday morning.

The boys were waiting for transport to ferry them to school in neighbouring Kuwadzana suburb.

"Two minors aged 11 and 12 died on the spot after they were knocked down by a motorist at a bus stop in Riddleridge Park, Harare," police said in a statement.

"The police confirmed that the newly licensed driver lost control of his vehicle resulting in the accident. He is now facing two counts of culpable homicide."

Police urged newly licensed drivers to drive under the supervision of experienced drivers until they got enough exposure and experience to ensure safety on the roads.

"Newly licensed drivers should drive under supervision of experienced drivers until they get the necessary exposure and experience to drive safely on the roads."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.