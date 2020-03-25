Zimbabwe: Newly Licensed Driver Kills Two Minor Boys

Two minors, aged 11 and 12 years, died on the spot Monday after being knocked down by a newly licensed driver in Riddleridge Park suburb in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

According to the police, the motorist lost control of his vehicle resulting in him knocking down the two minors and killing them on the spot Monday morning.

The boys were waiting for transport to ferry them to school in neighbouring Kuwadzana suburb.

"Two minors aged 11 and 12 died on the spot after they were knocked down by a motorist at a bus stop in Riddleridge Park, Harare," police said in a statement.

"The police confirmed that the newly licensed driver lost control of his vehicle resulting in the accident. He is now facing two counts of culpable homicide."

Police urged newly licensed drivers to drive under the supervision of experienced drivers until they got enough exposure and experience to ensure safety on the roads.

