Liberia: Former Defense Minister, Others Found Guilty of 'Misusing AFL Money'

24 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — Former Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai and his two former deputies have been found guilty by Criminal Court C at the Temple of Justice for the crimes of "misuse of public money, theft of property, and criminal conspiracy". But they were acquitted of economic sabotage.

However, Cllr. Michael Watkins Wright, who represents the defendants, immediately took an appeal following the rendition of the judgment by the Circuit court C judge.

This means an appeal is expected to be filed with the Supreme Court, which will review the judgment.

Defendant Samukai was indicted along with his two former deputies - Joseph F. Johnson, former Deputy Minister for Administration and J. Nyumah Dorkor, former Comptroller.

The trio was indicted for the crimes of misuse of public money, theft of property, money laundering, economic sabotage and criminal conspiracy. But they pleaded not guilty.

"Defendants J. Brownie Samukai Jr., Joseph F. Johnson and James Nyumah Dorkor are hereby adjudged guilty of the crimes of Theft of Property, Misused of Public Money and Criminal Conspiracy," said Judge Gbeisay on Tuesday, 24 March.

"The defendants are hereby ordered to restitute the amount of US$687,656.35 to the AFL pension saving account and US$460, 000 to the Government of Liberia account, making a sum total of US$1,147,656.35."

At the same time, the Judge dropped the charge of economic sabotage, saying: "This court having not seen enough evidence of Economic Sabotage and Money Laundering, the both charges are hereby ordered dismissed."

Meanwhile, "Sentence will be announced pending pre-sentence investigation in obedience to Chapter 31, section 31.5 of the Criminal Procedure Law," the Judge said.

"The Clerk of this court is therefore, hereby ordered to communicate with the probation service of Montserrado County to proceed to conduct pre-sentence investigation of the defendants here in and report to this court in 15 days as of today's date."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.