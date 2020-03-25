South Africa: Farm Attacker Arrested in Niekershoop

press release

Police in Niekerkshoop have arrested one of six armed suspects who attacked a 60-year-old farmer in Niekerkshoop during the morning of 18 March 2020.

The six armed suspects accosted a farmer at his farm house. The suspects fled with his single cab Toyota bakkie which was recovered by the police about 15 kilometres outside Griekwastad towards Groblershoop. The victim was hospitalised.

A suspect was arrested yesterday, 24 March 2020 and is expected to appear before the Niekerkshoop tomorrow, 26 March 2020.

Members of the public are urged to urgently contact the police with information about the whereabouts of the five robbers who are still on the run. The Station Commander of Niekerkshoop, Captain Paul Goliath can be contacted at 082 448 6910 or the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Godffrey Kubashe at 082 448 6572 or alternatively at 053 354 0730/1 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidence.