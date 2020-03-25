Zimbabwe: Companies Struggle to Publish Results Due to Hyperinflation

25 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Most companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) are finding it difficult to release their annual financial performance results due to the demanding hyper-inflationary reporting standards.

The reporting format is set out under International Accounting Standards 29, which requires companies to avail historical information and the selection of a pricing index.

This week, British American Tobacco (BAT) company secretary, Pauline Kadembo informed shareholders that publishing the 2019 full year (FY) results would be delayed by one month because of the new demands.

"This is due to the extensive work necessary to conform to the requirement that financial statements are adjusted for hyperinflation so as to comply with International Accounting Standard 29," she said.

However, BAT promised to release the results before the end of April 2020.

Zimre Holdings Limited also hinted to stakeholders recently that issues beyond the group's control have delayed the 2019 FY results.

Agricultural concern, Ariston Holdings Limited cited similar concerns after delaying the publication of its results last month.

"This is due to the considerable additional work necessary in order to conform to the requirement that the Financial Statements are adjusted for hyperinflation so as to comply with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-inflationary Economies," the company said in a statement.

Paper and packaging group, Nampak Zimbabwe Limited advised its shareholders and the investing public that delays in publishing results were prompted by the new reporting standards.

"This is due to the requirements that the Financial Statements are adjusted for hyperinflation so as to comply with International Accounting Standard 29," the company said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.