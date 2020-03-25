South Africa: 50-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Rape in Richie

24 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS in the Northern Cape welcomes the rape sentence that was handed down to a 50-year old male in the Kimberley Regional Court on Monday, 23 March 2020. Petrus Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

On 09 April 2017 the accused asked the 12-year-old mentally impaired girl to accompany him somewhere. He dragged her into the veld and forcefully raped her near Richie. Williams was arrested the following day and police successfully opposed bail. He was thus imprisoned up until his recent sentencing.

The Northern Cape SAPS Head Of Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences(FCS) unit, Brigadier Nicky Mills lauded the investigating officer, D/Sgt Moreetsimang Mogakwe attached to Modderirivier FCS unit for a job well done. 'Thank you for making sure that the perpetrators committing these heinous crimes are punished with the full might of the law, said Mills'.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.