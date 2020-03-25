South Africa: 50-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Rape in Richie

press release

The SAPS in the Northern Cape welcomes the rape sentence that was handed down to a 50-year old male in the Kimberley Regional Court on Monday, 23 March 2020. Petrus Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

On 09 April 2017 the accused asked the 12-year-old mentally impaired girl to accompany him somewhere. He dragged her into the veld and forcefully raped her near Richie. Williams was arrested the following day and police successfully opposed bail. He was thus imprisoned up until his recent sentencing.

The Northern Cape SAPS Head Of Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences(FCS) unit, Brigadier Nicky Mills lauded the investigating officer, D/Sgt Moreetsimang Mogakwe attached to Modderirivier FCS unit for a job well done. 'Thank you for making sure that the perpetrators committing these heinous crimes are punished with the full might of the law, said Mills'.