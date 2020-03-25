South Africa: Murder Suspect of a 63-Year-Old Farmer Nabbed

24 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old farmer from Mageva village in the Dzumeri area outside Giyani.

The arrest comes after the intensive investigations by a Team of Detectives following the discovery of the body of Soyaphi Thomas Nkuna, along the R529 road next to Maphata Village in the morning, on the 12 February 2020 at about 06:00.

The Police in Giyani on this day, were notified about the incident by community members and responded immediately. On arrival at the crime scene, the lifeless body of a former teacher at Kheto N'umalo high school in Giyani and turned farmer, was found with gunshot and stab wounds.

The Police opened cases of carjacking and murder and immediately started with investigations and manhunt of the suspects involved.

The Preliminary police investigations then indicated that the deceased left his home at about 02:00, driving in his motor vehicle to patrol his farm and also to look for the cattle. The family was surprised when he didn't return home until the gruesome discovery.

The deceased's Nissan Hardbody motor vehicle, was recovered shortly after the incident around the City of Polokwane.

The suspect was spotted and arrested around Polokwane on Saturday, 21 March 2020. During further investigations, he was positively linked to a house breaking and theft incident around the Polokwane policing area.

The suspect will still be profiled to establish his links to other serious offences across the Province.

He will appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 25 March 2020, facing charges of murder and carjacking.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, applauded the investigation team for cracking such a complex matter and subsequently arresting this suspect.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.