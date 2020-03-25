South Africa: Cape Town Trio in Court for Trust Fund Fraud and Theft

24 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — Alwena Smith (48), Sean Desmond Smith (51) and Elviolynn Dreyer (31), appeared at Bellville Commercial Crimes Court yesterday facing charges of fraud and theft.

It is alleged that Alwena Smith, who worked as a Secretary in one of the well-established an attorney's practice in Stellenbosch, unlawfully transferred trust funds to various accounts between January 2016 and April 2018. She allegedly amassed over R12 million in her alleged illegal dealings from the law firm she worked for, of which half of the funds were recovered and paid back into the trust fund.

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime investigation team allegedly linked the bank accounts to her husband, Sean Desmond and daughter, Elviolynn. The case against the trio was postponed to the 17 April 2020 for further investigation whilst they were each released on R3000.00 bail with stringent bail conditions.

