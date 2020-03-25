Namibia: Muinjangue Pledges Loyalty to Her Party

Newly-appointed deputy health minister Utjiua Muinjangue says she will continue to serve the interests of her party Nudo in the National Assembly while using her portfolio to fight for the wellbeing of all Namibians.

"I took the position first as a Namibian who needs to contribute to the wellbeing of all Namibians; it was never about politics. It was all about nation-building; it is about making sure that the wellbeing of Namibians are taken care of, and for me, this is the right platform to serve the Namibian people," she said.

"As for Nudo, I remain Nudo president; I will serve the interests of Nudo in parliament. I became a minister on the Nudo ticket. People can say whatever they want but I am a Nudo president, who will serve the interest of my people in parliament."

President Hage Geingob named Muinjangue on Sunday as deputy minister. She made history last year when she became the first woman to lead a political party and the country's first presidential candidate. Her party secured two seats following the general elections last year. It has been a remarkable 12 months for Muinjangue, who also obtained a PhD from the Stellenbosch University, on the topic of essential management task of social workers in Namibia.