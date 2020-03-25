Malawi: MP to Construct Four Under Five Clinics in Mchinji

Mchinji — Following a concern from the Area Development Committee (ADC) for lack of a nearby clinic, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mchinji North East constituency, Esther Majaza says she is set to construct four under five clinics in her area.

(ADCs) of Dambe and Kapondo expressed concern that many mothers in the areas fail to have their babies vaccinated due to long distances to clinics.

Majaza, who is also Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, said she is waiting for the technical committee to conclude the biding processes at the district council.

Funds for the construction of the clinic will come from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

"As a female MP, I have compassion for children under the age of five because they are easily attacked by diseases. The community needs access to health care facilities at a shortest possible distance especially mothers and children," she said.

She added that the construction of the clinics would also help to allow civic education of the parents in matters of their children's health.

After meeting the two ADCs and Ward Councillors, Majaza said they resolved to construct the clinics in areas of Chimwala, Kanzimbi, Rusa and Chiti respectively.

In a separate interview, Mchinji District Hospital Health Promotions Officer, Owen Chataika hailed the development saying it would assist in reducing number of under five children who fail to receive subsequent vaccines or antigens due to long distances.

"This is a welcome development because the constituency has got a lot of hard to reach areas. These four under five shelters will add to the nine under five shelters which the area currently has," he said.

According to Chataika, the development would also help to implement Malawi National Community Health Strategy which encourages taking the services close to the communities