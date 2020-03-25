Sierra Leone: New Inspector General of Police Subscribes to Oath of Office

24 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

The newly appointed Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, Ambrose Michael Sovula, has today subscribed to the Oath of Office before President Dr Julius Maada Bio at a ceremony in Freetown.

Shortly after his swearing-in, the new Police boss thanked the President for bestowing the responsibility on him to serve, saying that with the cooperation of his colleagues they would give their best to the country and change the narrative of the Sierra Leone Police.

He encouraged his colleagues to cooperate with him to deliver service to the admiration of the citizenry and also assured of their commitment and loyalty to the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

In his response, President Bio said that the Police had always played an important role in the governance of any state, noting that the nation depended on them to govern, deliver development and create an ecosystem that was conducive for doing business.

He said that the nation was looking up to him to work with his colleagues to bring discipline and cohesiveness to the Police and encouraged them to perform their statutory mandate, be fair and friendly and remain a "Force for Good". He also assured of his fullest support to the Police in bringing discipline to the country.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.