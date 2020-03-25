Ghana: Damongo Residents Jubilate Over Negative COVID-19 Result

24 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Damongo — Residents of Damongo in the Savannah Region yesterday were in a jubilant mood as a result of a suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) case whose test proved negative.

Immediately the news got to Damongo that the result was negative, people went into jubilant mood, jumping and dancing to signal their joy of the results, an eye witness in Damongo told the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview.

Residents who were earlier worried about the suspected case were filled with joy when they heard the news that the patient tested negative.

Following negative result doctors at the Damongo Catholic hospital discharged 35- year-old, Adam Alhassan who was suspected to have been infested with COVID-19, the source said.

The family members and friends poured powder on Alhassan to show their excitement.

They then paraded Alhassan through the streets of Damongo.

He had been quarantined for three days after he was suspected to have some symptoms similar to COVID-19 disease.

There was fear and panic in Damongo following speculations that Alhassan who was born in Italy and returned to Ghana two weeks ago had showed symptoms such as coughing.

Based on that authorities of the heath directorate ordered that he should be quarantined and a test should be carried on him to determine his status.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.