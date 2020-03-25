Ghana: Damongo Residents Jubilate Over Negative COVID-19 Result

Damongo — Residents of Damongo in the Savannah Region yesterday were in a jubilant mood as a result of a suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) case whose test proved negative.

Immediately the news got to Damongo that the result was negative, people went into jubilant mood, jumping and dancing to signal their joy of the results, an eye witness in Damongo told the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview.

Residents who were earlier worried about the suspected case were filled with joy when they heard the news that the patient tested negative.

Following negative result doctors at the Damongo Catholic hospital discharged 35- year-old, Adam Alhassan who was suspected to have been infested with COVID-19, the source said.

The family members and friends poured powder on Alhassan to show their excitement.

They then paraded Alhassan through the streets of Damongo.

He had been quarantined for three days after he was suspected to have some symptoms similar to COVID-19 disease.

There was fear and panic in Damongo following speculations that Alhassan who was born in Italy and returned to Ghana two weeks ago had showed symptoms such as coughing.

Based on that authorities of the heath directorate ordered that he should be quarantined and a test should be carried on him to determine his status.