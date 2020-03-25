Malawi: Khato Says Simbi Facing Character Assassination From DPP

Khato Civils (Pty) Limited executive chairperson Simbi Phiri has spoken to Nyasa Times that he was not arrested and says he has been tipped by a top governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that they have launched a campaign of character assassination on him.

Simbi Phiri: There are key leading politicians within Malawi who for some reason don't like Khato Civils and they will do everything possible to discredit us.

The South Africa-based Simbi Phiri parried out reports of his arrest as part of DPP campaign to antagonise him following attacks that he allegedly financed the opposition to bribe High Court judges.

Simbi's firm was awarded the contract for Lake Malawi Water Supply Project, designed to pump and deliver 50 million litres of potable water from Salima to Lilongwe City every day.

Khato Civils chief executive officer Mongezi Mnyasi also said in a statement that the reports of Simbi's arrests are "totally untrue and malicious" intended to bring into disrepute the good character of Simbi and his firm.

"We are convinced that the fabrications are emanating from unprofessional conduct by some rogue elements within Malawi who are hell bent on turnishing our good image and reputation of Mr Simbi Phiri," said Mnyasi.

The Khato boss said there are individuals who have "uterior motives to scandalise and bring Khato Civils name into disrepute."

The statement further states that there are "key leading politicians" and officials within Malawi "who for some reason don't like Khato Civils and they will do everything possible to discredit us."

Nyasa Times story has since been retracted and unreservedly apologised to Mr Simbi Phiri.

"We carried the story of Mr Simbi Phiri's arrest that has been proved to be untrue and malicious. The story has been retracted and we have apologised to Mr Phiri and Khato Civils," said Edgar Chibaka, Managing Director.