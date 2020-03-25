Nigeria: 2Baba, Dino Melaye, Others 'May Have Come in Contact' With Coronavirus Patient

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that all participants at the 7th edition of the African Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 infection.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Tuesday.

#COVID19 Lagos Alert🔊!

I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and

are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection. pic.twitter.com/SS7lrsiSCS

-- Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 24, 2020

Daily Trust reports that the star-studded event which was graced by the crème da le crème in the African film and entertainment industry was hosted by leading broadcasters, IK Osakioduwa and Amina Abdi Rabar.

The event also featured a sterling performance from leading African musicians including Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, Osang Abang while Cobhams Asuquo performed an emotional musical tribute in honour of Nollywood fallen stars.

For the acting categories, 'Elevator Baby' earned its stars the most awards as Toyin Abraham got the prize for Best Actress and Timini Egbuson got the Best Actor award presented to him by his sister, Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also at the event, Funke Akindele made history as the winner with the most awards when she won Best Actress in a Comedy.

The event also had in attendance Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards of Big Brother Naija fame, who won awards in Best Dressed Male and Female category respectively.

Other celebrities at the event include former Senator Dino Melaye, Bisola Aiyeola, Basketmouth, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey and Banky and Adesua Wellington, among others.

However, Prof. Abayomi have asked all participants at the event to: Observe strict self- isolation; Call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19-related symptoms while also urging them to "#TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus."

See photos of some of the celebrities who graced the event below: