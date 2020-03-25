Nigeria: Buhari Grieves Over Soldiers' Killing in Borno

24 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced "grief and sorrow" over loss of soldiers who were ambushed by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno state.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, commiserated with their families and those that sustained injuries.

According to him, the death of every soldier causes deep pains because he knows what it means to be a soldier, and fully understands the extreme risks associated with the profession.

The President said "despite the tragedies and incidents, we cannot allow anarchists and mass murderers to hold the country hostage".

The President said "sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain."

Buhari, who appealed to the military "not to allow the incident to affect their morale", said his administration will continue to motivate and equip them adequately in order to cope with the complex challenges of unconventional warfare.

The statement said the Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government.

