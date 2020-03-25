Ghana: Local Govt Ministry Donates Sanitary Wares to 43 Ashanti Region MMDAs

Kumasi — The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has made available large quantities of sanitary ware and other supplies to the entire 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ashanti Region to promote hand-washing and other hygienic practices to help combat the novel deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19).

They are to be deployed in the markets across the region.

The items are 4,500 pieces of Veronica buckets with their metal stands, 4,500 cartons of soap, 4,500 plastic containers, 4,500 packets of hand sanitisers, 4,500 packets of tissue papers and 45,000 pieces of face masks.

Presenting the items in Kumasi on Monday, Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said the ministry had launched a national disinfection exercise to provide the MMDAs with the necessary logistics to disinfect 1,000 markets across the country.

He was happy that the MMDAs were complying with the ministry's guidelines meant to guide them in the fight against the CoronaVirus, describing their level of participation as appreciable.

The deputy minister was full of praise for the media for the excellent reportage and dissemination of information on COVID-19.

Recalling President Akuffo-Addo's call on Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators, Mr Ntim observed that the media's tremendous involvement in the fight against the CoronaVirus was commendable and in tune with that call to patriotism.

The media, he said, should sustain its efforts at propagating vital information and messages on the CoronaVirus to support the national crusade to fight it.

"We should not relent in our efforts until the menace is totally defeated in our country," the deputy minister stated.

Receiving the items, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister noted that the National Disinfection Exercise would help to minimise the risk of infection of COVID-19 and pointed out that a collective national fight against the pandemic was the best way out.

Mr Collins Ntim, left, with both hands raised, presenting some of the items to Mr Osei Mensah, second right, while Madam Patricia Appiagyei, right, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation looks on