Ghana: Weightlifters Focused On Olympic Games Ticket ... but Urged to Protect Themselves From Coronavirus

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) is 'irrevocably' focused on picking tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A statement by the Federation's Acting Director of Communications, John Vigah, on behalf of GWF President Ben Nunoo Mensah, said nothing was being left to chance to ensure the sport snatches two or more places in Tokyo.

"We're irrevocably focused and determined to make a representation at the Olympics, knowing that it comes with hard work and rigorous training regimen.

"Indeed, our weightlifters have kept their fingers to the bone all this while and we believe they will make it," the statement added.

So far, it said, two of the nation's trusted weightlifters - Christian Amoah and Forester Osei, are on the verge of qualifying, but they would have to peak up their points accumulation to make it.

Osei, according to the statement, on February 11 this year, clinched three silver medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSSF) Weightlifting Championship in the Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent, while Amoah snatched two bronze medals in the same competition.

In March 2019, too, Osei glowed to clinch three gold medals at the African Seniors Weightlifting Championship in Libya.

Amoah, on the other hand, clinched three gold medals in the African Junior weightlifting championship in Kampala, Uganda, which was also an Olympic qualifier. He also represented the nation in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, placing 21st in the Men's 85 kg.

The two athletes, the statement added, are slated to participate in a final qualifier in Mauritius which has been deferred from April 12 to May 13, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday that it would make a final decision on whether or not the Olympics should go ahead as planned within the next four weeks as a result of the raging COVID-19 and ongoing concerns over the threat and spread of the virus.

"However, it is the prayer and hope of the GWF that the situation will improve tremendously for the quadrennial Games to take place," the statement said further, urging all athletes to adhere to directives and advice given to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"We have advised our athletes to reschedule their training plans and sessions.

"They must always be prepared to adapt themselves to current developments and change strategies to meet their objectives," the statement ended.