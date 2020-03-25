Botswana: Courts Apply Anti-Corona Measures

Gaborone — The Administration of Justice is to implement a number of measures in all courts across the country in order to comply with Ministry of Health and Wellness' restrictions on gatherings.

A press release issued by the High Court says attendance and entry in all courts will be limited to avoid a gathering of more than 10 people inside courtrooms while a sitting distance of one to two metres between individuals will also be maintained.

Entry into courtrooms will be limited to persons with direct interest in cases such as litigants, attorneys, witnesses and accused persons, says the release.

"Attendance of non-litigants and spectators shall be prohibited but courts may where necessary, use their discretion to allow close relatives of the litigants or the media to attend subject to full compliance with the sitting distance outlined," it says.

Courts, the release says, may admit more people into courtrooms where circumstances dictate such as in cases involving multiple litigants or more than 10 co-accused persons provided the sitting distance of one to two metres is strictly maintained.

As a result, customers shall be required to wait for their turn into courtrooms, says the release.

It says scheduling of motion cases shall ensure that litigants are organised into small groups or teams and allotted time slots for hearings, one after the other instead of the usual mass attendance.

In addition, the release says the registrar's office shall ensure that rolls are availed to the parties in advance so that they can appreciate the date and time they would be expected to be in attendance.

Courts will provide disposable gloves to cleaners and those handling equipment and exhibits as well as ensure accessibility to soap, handwashing facilities including sanitisers.

It says case management conferences will be held in judges' chambers unless the presiding judge directs otherwise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Where dates of hearing have been set, magistrates should avoid the monthly mentions and direct that accused persons be brought to court only on the dates of hearing, and likewise case management conferences should be strictly limited to initial and final conferences only," the release says.

It says prisoners on remand are encouraged to make written applications for bail in order to reduce the need for court attendance.

The release says e-mailing of court process may be accepted particularly in matters not highly contestable including withdrawal applications and confirmation of dates of hearing provided in all such cases proof of payment of all court fees is produced.

It says heads of court and divisions reserve the right to direct additional measures considered necessary in their areas of operation.

It states that all reception areas, registries, courtrooms and areas of potential risks should regularly be sanitised and fumigated as may be necessary.

Suspected COVID-19 cases will be handled in accordance with the protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness including but not limited to isolation, it says.

Further, the release says all measures will remain in force for a period of 30 days but will be reviewed on a monthly basis or earlier as the circumstances surrounding the pandemic evolve.

It also states that instructions should be strictly observed in order to protect staff as well as the public from infection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Source : BOPA