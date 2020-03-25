South Africa: COVID-19 - Stay Where You Are, Says Health Minister As SA's Cases Rise to 709

Photo: WHO Africa
Africa gets ready to treat COVID-19 patients.
25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

South Africa now has 709 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in an interview on SABC News on Wednesday.

This is a 28% increase in cases since Tuesday.

At least 50 new positive coronavirus cases have been registered from a church in the Free State, Mkhize said.

He added the spike in the Free State was all linked to the Jerusalem prayer breakfast, hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein.

Five Covid-19 positive tourists from the US, Israel and France attended the breakfast.

Mkhize said the health department was still looking for 300 people who attended the service and who had contact with the tourists.

Among those who had attended the service, were ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, ACDP MP Steve Swart and well-known pastor Angus Buchan. All three have indicated that they have undergone testing.

The minister urged people not to travel during the Easter weekend. "You need to be in the same location over this three-week period," Mkhize said.

More local transmissions

The national lockdown, which will commence at 23:59 on Thursday, is not about the movement of cars, it's about stopping the mixing of people to reduce the number of infections, Mkhize said.

The tendency has changed from imported coronavirus cases to local transmission. This is why the lockdown is important, said Mkhize.

Local transmission means that a patient contracted Covid-19 without having travelled internationally or having contact with someone who travelled abroad.

However, no fatalities have been reported as yet. In addition, all patients are improving, and only two are in intensive care in private hospitals, Mkhize said.

He said three doctors have to date tested positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Mkhize added the majority of people who contract Covid-19 won't need to be hospitalised, but can recover at home. "As long as the doctor is satisfied that the patient can successfully self-isolate."

The minister said most people who have received treatment for Covid-19, have recovered.

"The number who have improved is a lot, a lot of them are recovering. We remain conservative about releasing the exact numbers, though."

Mkhize said while there is no cure for the virus, treatment is focused on the symptoms.

'Exercise restraint'

Taking your dog for a walk and going to the shops to buy food and essentials should be fine, the minister said.

"We want to avoid people congregating in large numbers, as well as panic buying. We ask people to exercise restraint, even with people in your own house."

People should self-isolate and not see the lockdown as a 21-day holiday, Mkhize said. "The lockdown is to avoid people mixing in large numbers."

Mkhize said the department will be releasing measures that will clarify what people may or may not do in terms of personal movement.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24's Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
Update: Things You Need to Know to Reduce COVID-19
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
UN Calls for Global Ceasefire to Focus on Covid-19 Fight
COVID-19 Provokes Anti-Traveller Sentiment in Cameroon
African Sports Events, Camps Take Backseat as COVID-19 Spreads
Here's How COVID-19 Is Impacting Kenya
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
COVID-19 - How Close Are We to Quick Tests, Treatment, Vaccine?
Africa's Soccer Body Suspends Qualifiers Over COVID-19
Mnangagwa Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster in Zimbabwe
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case
Ethiopia Bans Public Events as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Kenyans Arrested For Fake COVID-19 Tests, Information
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
SADC Goes Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.